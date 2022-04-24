The number of travelers to Canada reached its highest level before the outbreak of the epidemic

Two years into the pandemic, the number of travelers entering Canada peaked in April.

Thus, in the week of April 11-17, the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) welcomed more than 1 million passengers (1,053,523), the first since the pandemic began in March 2020.

However, the influx of people at Canada’s borders can cause delays during peak periods.

“The Canada Border Services Agency is working to ease long wait times at the border, but travelers can also take steps to make the process easier for themselves and other travelers,” the federal agency said.

With the new measures announced by the government, we can expect traffic to continue.

To reduce waiting at customs, travelers are invited to submit mandatory information in the ArriveCAN application within 72 hours of their arrival in the country.

Remember that from April 25, a series of relaxations for vaccinated travelers will come into effect.

The government agency also said in a press release that anyone vaccinated who fails to provide their information on the app will not be able to benefit from this relaxation. By consulting the Government of Canada website about coronavirus, travel and borders.