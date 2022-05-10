The penguins are still defending the Rangers and Igor Shesterkin

Chased from Saturday’s game after giving up 4 goals from 15 shots, Shesterkin allowed 6 goals from 30 shots before giving up again on Monday.

Sidney Crosby, Mike Matheson, Jake Guentzel, Mark Friedman, Danton Heinen and Jeff Carter all outdid the serious contender for the Vezina Cup. For his part, Evgeny Malkin scored at the expense of Alexander Georgiev, who came in a state of relief at the start of the third period.

Crosby finished the game with a goal and two assists, becoming the sixth player in National Hockey League history to reach 200 points in the playoffs. He’s only one point short of Jaromir Jäger’s fifth (201) equation.

Louis Doming allowed himself to be guided by his attack and stopped 22 pucks in his team’s victory.

The Penguins won both games in front of the home crowd and advanced 3-1 in the series. They will have the opportunity to send Rangers on vacation on Wednesday, with Game Five taking place at Madison Square Garden.

Alexis Lavrinier and Adam Fox lined up the Rangers, who had not won on the road in the playoffs since April 20, 2017, when they defeated the Montreal Canadiens in overtime.

Florida-Washington series draw 2-2

Carter Verhaghi completed a double in overtime and the Panthers won 3-2 over DC on Monday, tying the series between Florida and Washington 2-2.

The Florida Panthers celebrate Carter Verheig’s goal in overtime. Photo: Getty Images / Patrick Smith

Verhaeghe finished the debate in 4:57, putting the clubs back in square one before Wednesday night’s game at Sunrise.

Verhaeghe photographed a wrist from the Blue Line. The rebound reached the right circle, as the 26-year-old Ontarian fired a match-winning slap shot.

Sam Reinhart had leveled the score late in the third inning.

With Sergey Bobrovsky on the bench for another striker, Reinhart snatched a loose puck and beat Ilya Samsonov with 2:04 remaining in the third inning.

It’s the kind of situation you want to be in as a hockey player, Reinhart said. It could have gone either way. We persevered and are happy with the result.

However, the Panthers were stopped in four power plays, raising their record to 0 for 13 in the series.

Additionally, they failed to score five for five.

Verhaghi scored his first goal in the fourth match against four, in two goals against one.

Bobrovsky repelled 14 rounds. Samsonov saved 29 balls.

For the capitals, TJ Oshie scored from the penalty spot, while Evgeny Kuznetsov turned on a breakaway.

The Panthers have led the National League with 122 points this season.

Florida is trying to advance to the first round for the first time since 1996, the year the club reached the Stanley Cup Finals.

The Panthers played with fire by executing seven penalty kicks.

They also faced 43 seconds of playing three against five.