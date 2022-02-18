The Play Store now shows the Android version required for each app

Play Store is getting a new handy feature. Now, the Google Store shows the Android version that is required to install each app. We explain how to access this information.

As updates keep coming, Google keeps tweaking Le Play StoreAndroid app store. Recently, the Mountain View giant began to transparently share the list of changes made Push updates through Play Store. A short time ago, Google offered New button in app settingsmaking it easy to make sure it’s up-to-date.

Along the same lines, the Play Store will now clearly show what it is Android version required To install an application. In fact, not all apps in the Store are necessarily compatible with previous versions of the mobile operating system.

How do I know which Android version is required to install an app on the Play Store?

So far, Google has been careful not to identify the information on the mobile version of the Play Store. The company simply offered that the app requires Android to work. On the web version of the Play Store, Google announces just that Compatibility varies with devicethus with the installed Android version.

How do you know which Android version is compatible with an app?

Open Play Store

Find the app you want to install

Go to section About the app

Scroll down the page

Consult the department Application information

Go to Android Line

On the right, the Play Store shows the required version (Android .0 or later) based on the latest app update

To get this information, simply install the latest version from the Google Play Store. Several members of the editorial staff have already been able to install the update, including Posted just a few days ago.

If the update isn’t offered on your phone yet, you can always force things out a bit Install APK from Play Store. . APK file Play Store version 29.2.13 is available on APKMirror. If you don’t know how to do it, we advise you to take a look at our profile How to download apk on android.