The player’s agent Christian Daegel has passed away

Players’ agent Christian Diegel passed away at the age of 42 on Friday, his company, Momentum Hockey, announced on Twitter. The cause of death is unknown.

He was the head of Momentum Hockey, which includes agent Emily Castongway, head of hockey operations Olivier Fortier and player advisor Charles Olivier Roussel in its ranks.

His company represents some of the players from the National Hockey League (LNH), such as Alexis Lafrenière, Antoine Roussel and Cédric Paquette, as well as brothers Pierre-Olivier and Mathieu Joseph.

We are saddened to hear the news of the death of our dear colleague Christian Digle. We are sincerely with his family

Before players were represented, Deagle was himself. He also led Val d’Or Vorores to the Memorial Cup in 1998 by producing 38 points, including 15 goals, in 19 playoff matches.

He also wore the uniforms for the Hull Olympic League, Moncton Albins and Western Predators, in the Quebec Major Hockey League (QMJHL).