What do you watch on TV on Saturday?

Here are some suggestions for shows and movies to watch on French TV on Saturday 30 January:

Major League

When they’re not watching real baseball games, viewers can enjoy this exhilarating comedy in which Charlie Sheen takes his relaxing role very seriously. Meanwhile, the Cleveland owner wants the team to weaken in shallow waters.

Saturday, 2 pm, new.

Marathon Great

Facing each other during four dates, comedians Mary Lyn Joncas and Pierre Yves Roy Desmaris tested their scientific knowledge. Their brains are summoned by various subjects like fairgrounds, phantom pains, peanut butter, GPS satellites, or even dolphins. They are also attending several experiments.

Saturday, four o’clock in the afternoon, tele Quebec.

San Andres

In this disaster movie, Dwayne Johnson has a lot to do. A helicopter pilot in the skies over Los Angeles embarks on a rescue mission to save the lives of his ex-wife and their daughter while violent earthquakes threaten to destroy everything at any time.

Saturday, 6:30 pm, VAT.

Canadian vs flame

Claude Julian’s side will try to continue their excellent start to the season by welcoming two Alberta players for the second game after three nights on ice at the Bell Center. Al-Kindi will want to remain undefeated in organizing time.

Samedi, 19h, TVA Sports.

Come on, I’ll take you back to the seventies

Entertainment for nearly 50 years in time with singers, comedians, and personalities ready to relive the 1970s. Among the people gathered on stage: Gad Al Maleh, Michel Jonas, Anne Romanoff, Julie Zinati, and Gerard Lenorman.

Saturday, 8 pm, TV5.

Transit

Ice Age survivors who fell to the ground find themselves aboard a constantly moving train. A power struggle erupts between community leaders – at the front of the car – and other citizens, caught in the back. The cast consists of Chris Evans, Jimmy Bell and Tilda Swinton.

Saturday, 9 pm, addikTV.

Entrant – Canada Private

Some leave Quebec for the beach. Others leave the province for western Canada. Two Quebecers wanted to discover aquatic animals in Victoria, in British Columbia, and places where powder is king. With them, we ride a zodiac and slide on a skateboard.

Saturday, 10 pm, CASA.