The premiere of ‘Black Ice’ sparked a lot of talk in Toronto

Documentary release black ice It has been bathed in little controversy since it was announced that it will be presented at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

The film, directed by Hubert Davis, tells the racial perils of the world of hockey in Canada by speaking, in particular, of the colorful and legendary hockey league. Herb Carnegie admitted too late his influence on the hockey world.

The documentary is, in short, powered by The Dream Team as production company LeBron James and Maverick Carter teamed up with Drake on this little-known story, inspired by the book of the same name: black ice The Lost History of the Color Hockey League in the Maritimes, 1895-1925.

It is this book that has been causing controversy around the film since a $10 million lawsuit was filed against LeBron James and co. by the owner of the modified copyrights of this book: J. William Hunter.

The Drake and James clan, in their defence, state that the documentary does not conflict with the fictional project in development by Hunter that acquired the rights to the book a few years ago. But hey, that file isn’t really settled and we think that $10 million isn’t much of a problem for James and Drake.

Big Black Ice Party in Toronto

controversial or not, The movie premiered on TIFF This week there were many athletes.

Anthony Duclair, in particular, thanked the production for giving him the opportunity to participate in such an important educational project on the history of hockey in Canada.

There was also director Hubert Davis and he shared several photos on his Instagram account.

In the movie credits, there are obviously a lot of hockey players like Wayne Simmonds and Matt Dompa.

The always hidden PK Subban was also involved in the project and was in Toronto for the premiere.

We don’t know if the movie will get a theatrical release after its unveiling in Toronto, but we know we’re really looking forward to seeing this touching story of a tough time for racial equality.