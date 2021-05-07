The new version of Witcher 3 will be improved thanks to the fan work

CD Projekt will use fan-developed enhancements for the upcoming release of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, expected on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S / X.

If players are looking for any information about Cyberpunk 2077, CD Projekt Red’s main current work after failed launch, we shouldn’t forget that The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt You will also benefit from a new release.

The Polish studio plans to take advantage of the growing power of the PS5, Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X to deliver an enhanced version of the popular role-playing game. And CD Projekt Red can approach the community to use some of the mods that fans have developed.

The information was reported by Halk Hogan, the creator of several visual enhancements for the The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (4K textures in particular). In a video posted to YouTube on May 4, he explains that he was contacted by CD Projekt Red. ” I got a letter from CDPR about cooperation. Although he is not 100% sure yet, a redesigned HD mod will likely be incorporated into the next release of the game. », Refers to the person concerned.

The Witcher 3 has been improved by the community?

« In addition to our developments for the new generation of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt For PS5, Xbox Series S / X and PC, we are in discussions with several media creators included in the 2015 release Columns, CD Projekt Red is confirmed Kotaku May 6. However, the company indicates that it does not yet own the Nothing happened In this sense.

It would be a mistake for CD Projekt Red to turn its back on shareholders, especially if they prove themselves to the masses. This is the case modern Imagined by Hulk Hogan. Available on Nexus Mod portalIt has been downloaded over 1 million times. Its popularity is a guarantee of quality to developers, who can also save valuable time by taking advantage of (good) work that has already been done. We just hope affected creators receive bonuses as a result (quote in credits and cash).

The new release of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt It was officially announced in September 2020. In addition to visual improvements, it will feature shorter load times and incorporate an expansion RPG. The upgrade will be free for original game owners (PS4 to PS5 and Xbox One to Xbox Series). The launch is expected this year.

