The qualifying tournament for the World Boxing Olympic Games has been canceled

The last available places will likely be allocated based on the ratings.

The so-called Last Chance world tournament was scheduled to take place in June in Paris, a month before the Tokyo Games (July 23-August 8), but the European qualifying tournament’s postponement from April to June and flight curb measures had forced the organizers to review their plans. .

Athletes from some countries can come to France, others cannot, which is not fair Japan Boxing Federation spokeswoman Mayumi Imeda said after learning the move.

Athletes must come first and they must be protected and safe. It should be done in a transparent and honest manner. Athletes should be treated the same.

Qualifying tournaments for the Games are organized by a special unit created after the International Olympic Committee’s decision to withdraw from the International Boxing Federation, organizing Olympic events as well as qualifying tournaments, after the opening of the International Boxing Association. An investigation into governance issues within this union.

Games eligibility will likely be determined based on ratings established by this special unit, thus preventing some boxers from securing a place for games.

Note that the Pan American Qualifiers, in which the Canadian Boxers will participate, will take place in Buenos Aires, Argentina, from May 6-13.