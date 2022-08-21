The Raptors hire Adam Sandler’s Hustle star

The Toronto team did not reveal the parameters of the agreement, but it will be a one-year contract, and it is not guaranteed, according to information from several media outlets. So Hernangomez will fight for one of the few positions available during training camp.

In the first round, number 15 overall, of the Denver Nuggets in 2016, the 26-year-old Spaniard has struggled to establish himself in the NBA so far. He played for five teams in six years. In addition to Nuggets, he also played for timber wolves Minnesota, Boston Celtics, kings From the Sacramento and Utah Jazz, with whom he had success at the end of last season.

Juancho Hernangomez has been playing in the NBA for six years. Photo: Associated Press/Steve Dykes

Hernangomez is best known for his role in the movie Accelerates (the top of the basket In the French version) by Adam Sandler, recently released on Netflix.

The film tells the story of Philadelphia 76ers Scout (Sandler) who discovers a young talent with a checkered past named Bo Cruz (Hernangomez) in Spain and leads him to the United States without his knowledge. His superiors hoped to be coined.

Hernangomez plays there alongside well-known NBA players such as Anthony Edwards, Boban Marjanovic, Tra Young, Kyle Lowry and several members of the Philadelphia 76ers.