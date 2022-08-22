Canada concludes preliminary round with a strong track record

Acadian Lukas Cormier earned at least one point in Game 4 in a row and helped Canada finish the preliminary round of the World Junior Hockey Championship with a perfect 4-0 record Monday night in Edmonton.

Canada, who will face Switzerland on Wednesday in the quarter-finals, beat Finland 6-3.

On Monday night, Cormier, of St Marie de Kent, teamed up with Conor Bedard’s network to take his record high to one goal and five points since the start of the tournament.

Canada were already 3-0 ahead after just 17 minutes thanks to goals by Brennan Usman, Tyson Foerster and Bedard.

The Finns responded before the end of the period, but Canada scored twice in the second half, via Ridley Gregg and Mason McTavish.

Finland made it fun by making it 5-3 with less than four minutes to go, but William Dufour of St John Sea Dogs sealed the Maple Leaf win.

Owen Zellweger finished the match with three assists.

In addition to his goal, McTavis earned assists. He now has 13 points, including seven goals, since the start of the tournament.

In front of the Canadian cage, Dylan Garand blocked 22 discs. Dave Cameron’s men bombarded Finnish goalkeeper Levi Merilinen with 36 shots.