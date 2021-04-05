The rocket is dealing with the heat at the Bell Center

For the second match in a row, a Laval missile neutralized the Stockton Heat on Sunday at the Bell Center. Joel Bouchard’s squad won 4-2.

The Montreal Canadiens School Club limited the Calgary Flames to just 18 rounds, including only one during the initial engagement. Moreover, this single shot in the early twenties took place with just over two minutes remaining.

For its part, the missile attack took some time to outwit Garrett Sparks, who ended the match with 34 of the 37 rounds aimed at him. Raphael Harvey-Benard scored the first goal during the second-half power game. On the line, Ryan Boiling got help. He thus extended his match streak by at least one point to five.

Poehling smoothed the score sheet again, in the final third, and scored his third goal. The striker is having a great season, having now accumulated 14 points in his last 12 games.

Meanwhile, Harvey-Benard, who was a partner in Yannick Philo’s success, finished the match with three points, in addition to completing the mark in the empty nets.

Initial goalkeeper Michael McNevin secured the win with a 16-game save. Dmitry Zavgorodny is the one who kept him from stopping, just six minutes into the third game. Adam Rosica also beat him in the final moments of the match.

The two teams will face each other again on Tuesday, still on the ice rink at the Bell Center. The Rocket received honors in the 1st fencing with a score of 3 to 0.