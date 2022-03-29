The Canadian National Gallery reopens on Saturday 26th February

Exhibitions, installations, and activities that inspire human connection

Ottawa, ONAnd the On February 25. 2022 /CNW/ – The National Gallery of Canada (NGC) reopens Saturday, February 26th at 10am. The museum will also be open on Monday, February 28 and Tuesday, March 1, in addition to normal opening hours from Wednesday to Sunday. Sealed entry tickets are for sale online At beaux-arts.ca. Proof of vaccination and government-issued ID are required for all visitors over 12 years of age. Masks and physical distancing remain in place for all visitors until further notice.

“We are pleased to welcome visitors back to the Museum. We have a series of exhibitions, installations and artistic experiences that will bring joy, light and inspiration to the communities in which we serve and strengthen human connections.” Director General of the Canadian National Museum, Sasha SodaPhD in art history.

The Native and Canadian art roomsThe European and international art galleriesand the Contemporary Art Rooms Waiting for visitors as well as the long-awaited exhibition Canada and impressionism. new Horizons. They will also find out Snobird: General Figurine for the 1984 Miss General Idea Suite1985, Canadian collective synthesis general ideaThis summer, the museum will be dedicating a major retrospective. Great Pyramid sculpture capsuleFrom Rashid JohnsonIt will be at the center of a series of events highlighting the experiences of blacks that will take place throughout the year, one night a month. the program artistic family adventures It offers artistic creative activities, special game-rich National Group tours and a mini drawing lesson, or visit with the self-guided range of activities that include art materials provided by DeSerres.

Canada and impressionism. new Horizons

With over a hundred works by 36 famous artists from 19And the and XXAnd the Centuries from all over the country, fair Canada and impressionism. new Horizons It is a fascinating introduction to many aspects of the contribution of two generations of pioneering Canadian artists to the global phenomenon of Impressionism and the emergence of Modernism in Canada. Visitors will be able to admire works depicting the rise of modernism and urban life in Montreal and Torontobut also Halifax. The exhibition gives prominence to women artists, in particular, through paintings Florence Carlyle (1864-1923), Emily Carr (1871-1945), Wisdom Heyward (1896-1947), h. maple may (1877-1971), Helen McNicol (1879-1915) and Kathleen Muir Morris (1893-1986), to name a few. William Blair Bruce (1859-1906), WH dogs (1879-1954), Maurice Collin (1866-1934), Clarence Gagnon (1881-1942), Lauren S. Harris (1885-1970), James Wilson Morris (1865-1924) and Marc O’Reilly de Voy Suzor Coty (1869 – 1937) is among the other great names whose work has been featured in the exhibition.

general idea

stabilizing Snobird: Public Statue for Miss General Idea 1984-Wing1985Parody Trip stop (1979) by Michael Snow – Permanent installation of a fiberglass Canada Goose, in full flight, suspended above the patrons of the Eaton Center in Toronto – , also depicts a flock of birds, but it is made of ordinary plastic bottles. This action demonstrates the will general idea To reinvent the work of other artists and bring the ordinary into the art world.

Rashid Johnson : capsule

Great Pyramid sculpture capsule From Rashid Johnson – Positioned at the main entrance to the Museum – It will be at the center of a series of dialogues between thinkers, creators and society throughout the year at the rate of one evening per month. Programming details designed in collaboration with Kwende Kefenstegeneral manager of CKCU radio station in OttawaTIMEKODE, Producer and Creative Director of TIMEKODE, and a world-renowned DJ, to be revealed soon.

To stay up-to-date and learn all about the programs for the 2022 Canadian National Exhibition, follow the news feed on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube. #Ankose #ToutEstRelié #EverythingIsConnected #AmplifierLesVoix.

SOURCE National Gallery of Canada

For more information: For information only: Josée-Britanie Mallet, Senior Public and Media Relations Officer, Canadian National Gallery, [email protected]; Dennis Seal, Senior Director, Communications, The Canadian National Gallery, [email protected]