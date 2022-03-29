The science-backed secret of Dali’s creativity – science

To harness his creativity, Dali explored the fleeting moment between sleep and wakefulness. The French researchers decided to do the same. It will work. explanations.

Dali was said to be eccentric, eccentric and delirious. Now science comes to prove his recipe for creativity, one of the fifty magical secrets published by the Spanish artist in 1948. For flashes of genius, the painter from Cadaqués assured, nothing could be simpler: installation – you’re in an armchair, key metal in your left hand and a plate under it . When you fall asleep, the switch drops and the sound it makes when you touch the pad wakes you up. This moment was…

Dali was said to be eccentric, eccentric and delirious. Now science comes to prove his recipe for creativity, one of the fifty magical secrets published by the Spanish artist in 1948. For flashes of genius, the painter from Cadaqués assured, nothing could be simpler: installation – you’re in an armchair, key metal in your left hand and a plate under it . When you fall asleep, the switch drops and the sound it makes when you touch the pad wakes you up. This fleeting moment between sleep and wakefulness will be the stage during which the brain gives its best. A team of neuroscientists from the French National Institute of Health and Medical Research (Inserm) proved Daly right. The results of his study, conducted on 103 volunteers, were published in the journal Science last December. Each participant had to solve a complex mathematical problem. Those who immersed themselves in Dalynian’s minute precision for fifteen seconds had the best results (83% success), sometimes without even knowing how they came up with the solution. Those who slept soundly achieved a score of 30%. As for those who could not sleep, their results did not exceed 14%, and according to the researchers, sleeping for a few seconds would allow you to plunge into a “sleep state”, between consciousness and sleep, where the brain allows itself free associations. This stage of sleep is the pre-dreaming stage, when brain waves change from beta to alpha. The brain remains sensitive to external stimuli, such as the sound of a fly flying. In this particular case, severe and brief auditory and visual hallucinations occur. These are the things that fuel Dali’s creativity. In the United States, scientists at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology are trying to find a way to achieve and prolong this state of hypnosis. Their device, called Dormio, hasn’t been developed, but it looks promising: a robot that keeps the sleeper at this stage of sleep, whispering a camel to him. A glove with sensors that allows the robot to verify that the subject is in a state of hypnosis … Continue.