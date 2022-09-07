The science fiction series is most popular on Twitter

(ETX Daily Up) – On Twitter, discussions are going well. And in particular about the latest series that have just been released on our screens. An increasingly growing trend that attracts young users in particular. We are evaluating!

In one year, tweets about content shown on TV have jumped 64% in the past six months. Nearly two-thirds of these tweets are from users under the age of 34. Anyway, that’s what Twitter said last time Report. The social network compared tweets posted between June 1, 2021 and November 30, 2021 with those posted between December 1, 2021 and May 31, 2022 in the United States, excluding retweets (reposts of tweets already posted).

On average, this represents 4.9 million tweets per week. A logical trend given the multiplicity of streaming platforms available now in addition to traditional TV channels.

Science fiction attracts more than comedy

If the series is a hit on Twitter, it’s clear that some genres are sparking more discussion. At the fore, the science fiction and fantasy series stands out with 69.4 million tweets posted between January 1 and August 1, 2022 in the United States, such as “Weird things”. The drama series comes in second with 46.3 million tweets, while the animated series accumulates 38.5 million tweets. Surprisingly, sitcoms only produce 19.5 million tweets.

The platform also noted a difference in treatment between generations. Generation Z users are the most vocal about science fiction and fantasy series. They are the source of 49% of tweets posted, compared to 28% for millennials. The latter prefers to discuss reality TV shows and comedy series.

Note that users are most active in talking about TV series on Twitter between 8pm and 11pm.