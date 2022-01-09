The science of successful pizza dough

Pizza is eaten very quickly and very quickly, but preparing its dough requires anticipation and patience, as the scientific journal warns new world.

Pizza is undoubtedly the queen of fast food. It also needs to be cooked quickly to perfection, with a dough that is light, golden and crunchy underneath and soft and airy on the inside. This can easily be achieved using a conventional pizza oven, which can reach a temperature of 500°C and cook a pizza in less than two minutes. It’s more complicated at home, but there are a few tips for making great pizza.

Ironically, it’s a good idea to think of pizza as a long dish to prepare and get started in the process several days in advance (which I know is hard to do when you’re in a rush to bite into a slice). Allowing the dough to ferment for a long time is beneficial for several reasons, first for the formation of the gluten network. When hydrated, the proteins in wheat clump together to form long strands of gluten. However, a solid web of gluten is essential so the dough can trap gas bubbles and rise while cooking.

Italian Flour 00

Sam Wong