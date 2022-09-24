Trudeau’s False Remark: ‘An Exaggeration’ Gregory Charles fired

Singer and host Gregory Charles considers all the controversy that has characterized Justin Trudeau’s interpretation of “Bohemian Rhapsody” on the sidelines of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral as “exaggerated”.

Invited to return to this episode during TVA’s “Le monde à l’envers” on Friday night as part of a debate on the place of privacy in politicians’ lives, Gregory Charles took an interest in putting the controversy into context. .

“It was about one in the morning. I understand it wasn’t closed, but there weren’t many people left at that time,” said the singer and musician, explaining that at one point, French speakers from the delegation encouraged Gregory Charles to impress their colleagues. English speakers sing what they asked for.

“Justin Trudeau is in that group. He’s still the leader of that group and he’s a bit caught up in the events. There was plenty of time to sing “The Return of Don Quixote” by Michel Revard, and we had time to sing “God Save the King” from elsewhere,” Gregory recalled. Charles.

If everyone watched more than 14 seconds [de la vidéo devenue virale sur le web]I think there will be another perception.”

In his eyes, all the controversy sparked by the video of the Prime Minister singing “Bohemian Rhapsody”, which was seen around the world and caught the attention of the British media, has gone too far.

“Where I find this to be exaggerated, if we go to trial because the context was serious, in that case all comedy festivals should be canceled because the planet is in trouble,” the artist portrayed.

The gravity of the moment, on the sidelines of the Queen’s funeral described by the prime minister as “one of my favorite people in the world”, also does not mean that the latter should be mourning at all hours of the day, as Gregory Charles believes.

“I think it is culture to say that you should be gloomy and sad all the time in time of mourning. I, in my family heritage, it is not so,” he said, giving the example of the party at his father’s funeral.