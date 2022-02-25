The second day of the search for a residence in Saint-Romuald

Research that could advance the investigation into the disappearance of Marilyn Bergeron in San Romual resumed Thursday morning, when the building’s occupant was arrested for assaulting a journalist.

Officers of the Quebec City Police Service (SPVQ) and forensic identification unit returned near the residence located at 1092 chemin du Sault, Thursday morning.

Photo by Jeremy Bernier

A command post was also deployed to the site to allow investigators to do their work, while a truck full of items from the home was parked nearby.

SPVQ still does not confirm that the investigation has a connection to Marilyn Bergeron’s disappearance. However, the young woman’s parents said on Wednesday that they were received by authorities as part of this deployment.

Photo by Jeremy Bernier

Note that the dwelling is located a few blocks from the former Café Dépôt, where the young woman was last seen in February 2008.

Listen to former Judge Nicole Gibault’s legal record on QUB :





The inhabitant of the place, Yvonne Cotet, was still driving his car around the scene set up by the police. He seemed disturbed by the presence of the media, and he did not want to give any interview.

Furious when the owner of these lines attempted to take a picture of a house, Mr. Cote violently insulted him, before physically attacking him.

VAT photo, Sebastien Dubois

Let me see you take a picture of me TabarnakHe sprinted before getting out of his car and shoving the journalist with both hands into a snowy bank.

And soon the policemen who saw the scene intervened, defused the situation, before the man showed his aggression for the second time to another journalist.

Photo by Jeremy Bernier

Yvonne Cote was arrested by the Levis City Police Department (SPVL) after filing a formal complaint. His arrest also allowed the authorities to search his car.