The situation in hospitals and intensive care units is improving again

number of patients COVID-19 It continues to decline in French hospitals. According to official figures, 8,232 patients were hospitalized on Thursday, of whom 1,162 are in intensive care. The lowest number in more than eight months. at

Hospitals, 109 new patients were admitted in the past 24 hours (compared to 158 the day before), according to data from

public health France.

Even the decline in critical care services for the most seriously ill, with 1,204 people still left on Wednesday. Thirty new admissions were recorded in one day. By way of comparison, eight days earlier, RIA had 1,509 patients.

2664 new cases

Within twenty-four hours, 29 patients died in the hospital (four more than the day before), bringing the total number of deaths to more than 111,140 people since the beginning of the epidemic in March 2020. On the infection side, 2,664 new cases were discovered during the past 24 hours. A slightly higher number than the day before, where we recorded 2,457 cases.

The positivity rate, which represents the number of positive tests compared to all tests performed, remains very low, at 0.8% over the past seven days.

34.5% of the population is fully immunized

Since the beginning of the campaign vaccination, 34,103,180 people received at least one injection (ie 50.6% of the total population) and 23,270,971 people now had a full vaccination schedule (ie 34.5% of the population).

On Tuesday, the authorities announced that France had exceeded 50% of the total population vaccinated for the first time, and completely third, while the rapid spread of the delta variant, which was first discovered in India, threatens to stop the decline in the number of patients. In hospitals, as in other countries.