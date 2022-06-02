The statue of the pilgrim Notre Dame du Cap came to the southwest

From May 1 to 12, Catholic dioceses in the region hosted the Pilgrim Notre Dame du Cap as part of the 75th anniversary of the 1947 Marian Congress and Canada’s dedication to the Immaculate Heart of Mary. His arrival was marked by a Catholic congregation at the Fountain of Peace site, on Riverside Road, organized by the Parish of St. Jerome, the first venue for the Pilgrim’s Statue Exhibition on May 2 and 3.

“The Sanctuaire Notre-Dame-du-Cap movement was cruising the country and when we learned it was coming to the Toronto area, we called the organizers to ask that the statue of the pilgrim be allowed to come to the French-speaking parishes in the southwest,” explains Father Patrick Benneteau, Windsor family parish priest to Lac St. Clair for parishes Catholic.For Catholics, this is the significance of Mary’s presence in Canada.It is the pride of this national sanctuary.And for those who cannot make a pilgrimage to Cap-de-la-Madeleine, the tour allows them to see her here, pray near her, and be blessed.

Father Benito gave a welcome address to the audience and introduced Dennis and Angelina Gerrard, custodians of the statue during this annual tour of the Sud Quest Center. The pilgrim statue usually resides in a church in Ottawa, in the parish of the Blessed Sacrament. The real statue of Notre Dame de Cape does not leave the Cap de la Madeleine.

During this stop in St. Jerome Church, the faithful were invited to the international rosary, consecration, blessing and distribution of roses, a tradition that wants rose petals to be blessed and distributed to the faithful to pray … to the sick.

In the evening, the parishioners participated in the Taizeh prayer, in the form of a time of calm, contemplation and music, interspersed with reading and silence.

On the evening of the last day of the visit, we were able to see the Rosary Bridge in the parish hall. Produced and directed by Kevin Dunn, the director has been nominated three times for the Canadian Gemini Awards, and this film tells the story of the Shrine of Our Lady of the Cape, focusing on the spiritual powers of the rosary. Using archives, interviews, and artistic reconstructions, the feature film reveals this place whose roots lie in the earliest moments of Canadian history.

This two-day schedule was then repeated in the parishes of Sainte-Anne-de-Tecumseh, the Good Shepherd, and Saint-Simon and Saint-Jude. On the last day, May 12, Mass preceded the farewell ceremony before leaving for Lymington and then London. The tour will end on June 22nd at Sanctuaire Notre-Dame-du-Cap in Quebec.

Photo: Father Patrick Benito welcoming the faithful who came to meet the Pilgrim statue. (Photo: Tom Sobokan)