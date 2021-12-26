More than 270 migrants rescued in the central Mediterranean

(Frankfurt) German NGO Sea-Watch announced Saturday that it has rescued a total of more than 270 migrants in the central Mediterranean as part of three rescue operations carried out by its ship since last Friday. Watching the sea 3.

the Watching the sea 3 The NGO announced on its Twitter account that the aid of two inflatable boats was in distress throughout the night and early Saturday morning.

A spokesman told AFP that the two packed rubber boats were between 100 and 80 people, who were rescued 38 nautical miles from the Libyan coast.

crew Watching the sea It is now taking care of about 270 migrants in total, after the first rescue Friday morning of 93 migrants who were in international waters south of the Italian island of Lampedusa.

PHOTO GIOVANNI ISOLINO, AFP Italian authorities receive two migrant women in the port of Pozzallo, Sicily, on December 24.

Team members Watching the sea 3 They then launched an inflatable boat to evacuate the passengers from their wooden boat, which the NGO described as “unnavigable”.

the Watching the sea 3 On Thursday evening, “Operation Christmas” across Europe began “the atmosphere is festive” as “people continue to flee across the Mediterranean,” according to another tweet.

Migrant boats, often in poor condition and prone to sinking, often make their way to Lampedusa due to their proximity to the North African coast.

the Watching the sea 3 He has been sailing off the Libyan coast since November 2017 and is actively searching for boats in distress.