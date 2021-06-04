Queen Elizabeth II will receive Joe Biden in person on June 13, after the G7

Buckingham Palace said in a statement on Thursday that Queen Elizabeth II will receive US President Joe Biden in person on June 13, the last day of the G7 summit in southwest England.

The 95-year-old will meet leader and first lady Jill Biden at Windsor Castle in west London, where she has retreated since the coronavirus pandemic hit the UK in March 2020.

Her Majesty, who received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, has since kept almost the vast majority of her commitments, including hearings with foreign ambassadors. It will be her biggest official engagement since she presided over the official opening of Parliament on May 11, and her first public appearance since the funeral of her husband Prince Philip in April.

With the exception of Lyndon Johnson, the Queen met all US presidents during her 69-year reign. She thus welcomed Biden’s predecessor, Donald Trump, during a controversial state visit in June 2019.

The meeting comes on the occasion of the visit of the US president to England, who from June 11-13 will be participating with the leaders of Germany, Canada, France, Italy, Japan and the United Kingdom at the G7 summit in Cornwall.

This summit will also mark the US leader, who took office in January, his first personal engagement abroad, which has so far been limited in his travels due to the pandemic.

He then travels to Brussels for the NATO leaders summit on June 14, followed by the EU-US summit, and then to Geneva to meet Vladimir Putin on June 16.

