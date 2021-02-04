The update to Android 11 (One UI 3) is on its way

The Samsung Galaxy A51, in turn, receives the One UI 3 update that brings it to Android 11. However, France is not concerned yet, but it should be done in a few weeks.

The Galaxy A51 within Best selling Android smartphones in the world in 2020. So affected users will be pleased to know that the device is starting to savor joysAndroid 11 With an update to One UI 3.

In Russia, and soon in France?

That’s what we’re actually learning through the niche site SamMobile. The update is currently rolling out in Russia, but we haven’t received it yet on the Galaxy A51 that we have in Frandroid to write. We will likely have to wait a few more weeks before taking advantage of it in Western Europe.

As a reminder, this update does not make any major changes to the user experience, but Samsung has modified some small details here and there to improve its interface. We’ve also had One UI 3 in our hand To share with you our favorites.

It’s also nice to see that casually, Samsung has made some good progress in bringing new versions of Android to its eligible smartphones more quickly. The South Korean giant is still far from the best student in the field, but his efforts are commendable. Let’s keep our fingers crossed until they get better and better.