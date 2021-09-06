US Open | Riley Opelka was heavily fined for an incompatible bag

(New York) American Riley Opelka (24 .)NS world) was fined $10,000, the largest in this edition of the US Open, for an oversized logo on his equipment bag, at the same time the USTA deemed it incompatible.

That was when he made it to Court No. 2, Thursday, before facing Italian Leonardo Mossetti at 2NS In turn, the player was punished. The regulations state that the brand logo should not exceed ten centimeters on the bag.

“It’s a joke that this happens at the US Open. $10,000 for a pink bag? Continue! The referee told me I had to measure it. My job is not to measure the banners, but to win matches. I broke a racquet in my knee and didn’t pay a dollar. But for the pink bag, I charge a fine of $10,000! $10,000,” he lamented, even if the fine agreed on the size of the logo and not the color of the bag.

“It’s been over a year and a half since the prize money has been lowered, but our fines have increased. I don’t want to point fingers at other players, I’m not trying to throw anyone under the bus. But there are people who got away with doing much worse and with a much lower fine.”

“I think they’re making up for lost ticket sales last year (the tournament was held behind closed doors due to the pandemic, editor’s note). I’d like them to donate it elsewhere. Opelka, who will face South African Lloyd Harris on Monday at eight, concluded, Here in the United States for the past two weeks.”NS Conclusion.