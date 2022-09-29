The use of public transportation has spread in Matane

In 2021, Transport La Matanie recorded 28,000 trips. Vanessa Caron, Regional Development Manager and Head of Transportation at MRC From La Matanie, he predicts that in 2022, approximately 50,000 flights will be logged.

So, 2022 is shaping up to be a record year.

It’s not about the fact that we’ve created a pilot project this year, that we’ve added a new bus to our fleet of vehicles, and maybe also the increase in the cost of gasoline and other inflation factors. she explained.

” There has been a marked increase in travel, all clients combined. » – Quote from Vanessa Caron, Regional Development Manager and Head of Transportation at MRC from La Matane

The growing presence of young people

The use of public transport by young people under the age of 17 in the summer reflects this year’s data.

Last summer, more than 200 young people took advantage of the free summer vacation granted to them, producing 3,300 rides between the end of June and the end of August, mainly for their leisure activities and student work, according to Vanessa Caron. ..

It has really become a major public transport promotion. This allows it to be known throughout the year. We have a good summer budget, but we also have a year-round return on investment, because young people continue to benefit from it for their extracurricular activities.

” Creates good habits of using public transportation in a rural area. » – Quote from Vanessa Caron, Regional Development Manager and Head of Transportation at MRC from La Matane

Other projects are also on the table MRC including digital application development.