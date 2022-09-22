The West is very close to an open confrontation with the Russians

In addition to announcing the mobilization of 300,000 reservists, Vladimir Putin directly threatened the West on Wednesday, even invoking nuclear weapons as a means of self-defense.

For former military intelligence officer Simon Leduc, it is clear that the Russian president considers NATO his enemy now, not Ukraine.

He was not attacking Ukraine. He was really targeting the West.

Mr. Leduc believes that facts on the ground tend to prove correct

The Ukrainian army for 2021 has been completely wiped out. What we currently have is a NATO army with NATO equipment, with strong NATO intelligence and NATO logistics,” explains the military intelligence expert.

Simon Leduc believes that with Putin’s speech on Wednesday, NATO will have to do more to fend off the Russian military.

He says that the presence of NATO officers on the ground is imperative to hope for victory over Russia.

“We are very close to an open confrontation with the Russians,” warns the former military intelligence officer.

