“NHL 23”: Juraj Slafkovsky’s note has been revealed

Juraj Slafkovsky, first overall pick in the National Hockey League’s (NHL) latest amateur draft, received a rating of 78 in EA Sports’ latest “NHL” video game release.

The company that designed “NHL 23” revealed this Wednesday in a Twitter post.

Thus, the new Montreal Canadiens striker will be one of the top-ranked rookies to start the season. He also shares the same rating as Shane Wright, who many would have liked to see in Montreal, before falling into the hands of the Seattle Kraken, fourth in the draft.

For his part, Buffalo Sabers defender Owen Power, the first choice for the 2021 auction, the previous edition of the Slavkowski auction, earned 82 points.

Coffield is among the best youngsters

Cole Caufield’s exciting end to the 2021-22 season appears to have impressed the video game developer, who gave the junior winger a rating of 84.

It’s one step up from 83 overall in the previous version of the game. Picked up with the 15th public talk in 2019, Coffield blossomed with Martin St. Louis as head coach, who finished the campaign with 35 points in 37 games after the coach’s arrival.

This 84 rating earns him a place among the top 10 under-23 players in the game.

However, the popular hockey game is not yet available on store shelves. It will be on October 14 only.