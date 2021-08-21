The world of science is threatened with a new closure

Last spring, Vancouver’s main tourist attraction had to stop welcoming visitors due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since it reopened in August, visitor numbers are down 88%, with a daily average of 300.

It is not sustainable for us in the long term Says Teresa Virani, Vice President of Marketing at Science World.

Science World staff have been creative in implementing new activities that promote physical distancing.

The good news is that visitors are having a good time. We have received praise for our health and safety measures Mrs. Virani said.

With only 300 visitors per day, Science World’s revenue is falling sharply. Photo: Radio Canada / Camille Vernet

Despite serious efforts, the crowds did not return. The vice president of marketing advises that the company has had to lay off 40 part-time employees and that it may have to move forward with other layoffs.

If the number of visitors does not increase and additional funding is not found, Science World will have to temporarily close its doors. For her part, Teresa Virani hopes the provincial government will step in to save the science center from bankruptcy.

Since the beginning of the week, Science World has reduced its hours from Thursday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

With information from Yvette Brind