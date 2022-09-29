Their dream of retiring in Florida was shattered by Hurricane Ian

A Quebec couple saw their dreams of retirement in Florida shattered by Hurricane Ian, which hit the US state on Wednesday afternoon.

The couple owns a mobile home in Fort Myers, a community that was severely damaged by the devastating storm.

“I’m in mourning, it’s not complicated. There’s definitely no one dead in there, but it’s all mourning for it,” Lise Susie told TVA Nouvelles.

Unfortunately, the couple’s mobile home wasn’t insured, like many other residences in the area.

Mrs. Susi has apparently not yet been able to go there to see the extent of the damage, but she fears the worst.

“We saw pictures on TV, like everyone else, there are people who stayed there, people who live there permanently, they tell us the park has 10 feet of water, so it sure would be a complete loss for us too, this is over,” says partner, with tears in her eyes. Dream, if you like.”

The woman also grieves at the thought of losing the spirit of society that she cherished.

“There is a financial loss associated with that, but there is also a loss for everything we have been living in the community,” says Ms. Susi, who is also concerned because she had no news from some residents who remained.

The couple were due to travel to Fort Myers in December, but plan to get there as soon as possible to see the damage to their motorhome.