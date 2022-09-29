Skull & Bones: Ubisoft postpones the match for the fourth time

Skull & Bones, the new hacker game developed by Ubisoft Singapore, is still postponed.

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

The new open-world pirate game is a very ambitious project of Ubisoft Singapore. So it seems that the game’s development is taking longer than expected, as the studio has just announced a release date. The new release date is set for March 9, 2023. The game was previously scheduled for November 8, 2022 On PS5, Xbox Series, and PC.

According to Kotaku, Skull & Bones would have cost More than 120 million dollars In the studio since the beginning of its development. Skull & Bones was announced 5 years ago in 2017 at an E3 event. When the game was announced, the studio was talking about a late 2018 release date, but the game has been delayed four times in the four years since. So the studio can’t give up on the project, but in any case, it appears to be so advanced since last summer we can see an hour of gameplay revealed in a live video. It remains only to hope that all this waiting will be worth it and that the game will live up to fans’ expectations after five long years.

Although game development is complete at this point, the additional time will be used to improve and balance the experience using player feedback from technical testing and the Insider Program conducted over the past two weeks. It’s the right decision for our players and the long-term success of the game.

Translated press release from Ubisoft.

Game Description

Skull & Bones will put players in the shoes of a pirate ship captain who wants to make history. They will begin the adventure with nothing more than a pike and a small boat, so it is up to them to make their place in this barbaric world. Players will be able to climb the ranks to be the ultimate captain of huge boats with a full crew to manage them. They will have to manage food, conduct raids and deal with rebellion threats like any good pirate captain. The story takes place in the 17th century in the open Indian sea with a large map covering the eastern coast of Africa to Malaysia.