These codes allow us to access all movies and series on Netflix

Netflix is full of movies and shows that we might not see on our profile because of the algorithm that only presents us with what might interest us. Thanks to these codes, we can see the entire Netflix catalog for our region.
Do you feel like you always watch the same movies and shows when browsing Netflix? Naturally, these are mostly recommendations from the Netflix algorithm.
Many web companies use algorithms to show us what is most likely to interest us. Facebook, for example, does this with posts we may or may not see in our News Feed based on interactions we have with posts from friends and specific Pages.
The goal is to increase the chances of staying on the platform as long as possible.
Netflix is no stranger to this practice according to what we have seen in the past. However, there are a lot more movies and shows than you think on Netflix.
With simple codes in the Netflix URL, you can access all the content on the platform.
Discover thousands of shows and movies on Netflix
There is a great deal of additional content on Netflix as The Independent reminds us. With simple codes added to your Netflix URL, you can access the entire Netflix catalog.
On the other hand, we agree that it is about the catalog available in our region and not the entirety of Netflix content around the world. To watch shows or movies that are available in other countries around the world, you need to use a VPN.
You don’t have to be a computer genius to enter these codes, while you just have to add the numbers corresponding to the category you want in the URL: https://www.netflix.com/browse/genre/.
For example, if we feel like listening to Scandinavian content (code 9292), we write: https://www.netflix.com/browse/genre/9292.
You will understand that these codes only apply to the web version of Netflix and therefore cannot be used on the mobile application or on our Smart TV.
It is clear that everything is working, You must first be a Netflix subscriber Since it is necessary to connect to our account so that we can perform a search.
Netflix Category Code List
Below is a non-exhaustive list of some of the categories from the Netflix catalog. However, the full list can be found on this website.
- Action & adventure: 1365
- Armed action: 2125
- Action Comedy: 43040
- Spy work: 10702
- Police work: 9584
- Sci-Fi & Action Fantasy: 1568
- Action Thriller: 43048
- Animation: 7424
- Animation movement: 2653
- Dramatic Animation: 452
- Animated film for adults: 11881
- Animated films with animals: 5507
- Cool animation: 11146
- Animated Feature Film: 3063
- Horror action: 10695
- Sci-Fi Animation: 2729
- Adventure: 7442
- Dramatic bios: 3179
- Comedy: 6548
- Animated comics: 9302
- satirical comedy: 10256
- Horror Comedy: 89585
- Drama: 869
- Musical works: 13335
- Political Comedy: 2700
- Sports Comedy: 5286
- Romantic Comedies: 5475
- Documentaries: 6839
- Biographical documentaries: 3652
- Historical Documentaries: 5349
- Documentaries about music and concerts: 90361
- Police Documentaries: .9875
- Political Documentaries: 7018
- Science and Nature Documentaries: 2,595
- Documentaries about society and culture: 3675
- Spiritual Documentaries: 2760
- Army Documentaries: 4006
- Sports Documentaries: 180
- Travel and Adventure Documentaries: 1159
- Drama: 5763
- Drama of books: 4961
- Drama based on a true story: 3653
- LGBT Drama: 500
- Crime Drama: 6889
- Political Drama: 6616
- Romantic Drama: 1255
- Social Drama: 3947
- Army Drama: 11
- Sports Drama: 7243
- Celebrity Drama: 5012
- Cooking and travel emissions: 72,436
- Science and Nature Programs: 52780
- Stand: 11559
- Reality TV: 9833
- Teenagers: 60951
- Teen Comedies: 3519
- Teen Drama: 9299
- Children/family: 783
- Disney: 67673
- Tutorial: 10659
- Romantic Must-Watch Movies: 502675
- Foreign Romantic Movies: 7153
- Steamy Romantic Movies: 35800
- Superhero Movies: 10118
- Horror: 8711
- Horror movies in the abyss: 45028
- Vampire Horror Movies: 75804
- Werewolf horror movies: 75930
- Zombie Horror Movies: 75405
- Supernatural Horror Movies: 42023
- Movies based on children’s books: 10056
- Movies for ages 0-2: 6796
- Movies for children 2-4 years old: 6218
- Movies for ages 5-7: 5455
- Movies for ages 8-10: 561
- Movies for ages 11 to 12: 6962
- Science Fiction (SF): 4734
- SF and foreigners: 3327
- SF and Fantasy: 1492
- SF & Adventure: 6926
- SF et Drama: 3916
- Science Fiction & Horror: 1694
- SF et excitation: 11014
- Sports: 4370
- Martial Arts Movies: 8985
- Baseball movies: 12339
- Basketball Movies: 12762
- Boxing and wrestling movies: 6695
- Football Movies: 12549
- American Football Movies: 12,803
- Independent films: 7077
- Asian Action Movies: 77232
- German films: 58886
- Latin American films: 1613
- African Movies: 3761
- English films: 10,757
- Australian films: 5230
- Belgian films: 262
- Chinese movies: 3960
- Korean movies: 5685
- Spanish Movies: 58,741
- Eastern European films: 5254
- French Movies: 58807
- Greek Movies: 61115
- Hindi Movies: 10463
- Irish Movies: 58750
- Italian films: 8221
- Japanese Movies: 10,398
- Dutch films: 10606
- New Zealand Movies: .63,782
- Russian movies: 11567
- Scandinavian films: 9292
- English Series: 52117
- Action and adventure series: 10673
- Animated series: 11177
- Comedy Series: 10375
- Drama Series: 11714
- Horror lines: 83059
- Plot series: 4366
- Military Series: 25804
- TV Crime Shows: 26146
- Science fiction and fantasy series: 1372
- Spy Thriller: 9147
- Police Thrillers: 10.499
- Political Thrillers: 10,504
- Psychological arousal: 5505
- Thrillers surnatures: 11140
