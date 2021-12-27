These codes allow us to access all movies and series on Netflix

Netflix is ​​full of movies and shows that we might not see on our profile because of the algorithm that only presents us with what might interest us. Thanks to these codes, we can see the entire Netflix catalog for our region.

Do you feel like you always watch the same movies and shows when browsing Netflix? Naturally, these are mostly recommendations from the Netflix algorithm.

Many web companies use algorithms to show us what is most likely to interest us. Facebook, for example, does this with posts we may or may not see in our News Feed based on interactions we have with posts from friends and specific Pages.

The goal is to increase the chances of staying on the platform as long as possible.

Netflix is ​​no stranger to this practice according to what we have seen in the past. However, there are a lot more movies and shows than you think on Netflix.

With simple codes in the Netflix URL, you can access all the content on the platform.

Discover thousands of shows and movies on Netflix

There is a great deal of additional content on Netflix as The Independent reminds us. With simple codes added to your Netflix URL, you can access the entire Netflix catalog.

On the other hand, we agree that it is about the catalog available in our region and not the entirety of Netflix content around the world. To watch shows or movies that are available in other countries around the world, you need to use a VPN.

This VPN tells us the perfect servers for Netflix and other video sites

How to watch all the Netflix content in the world with a VPN

You don’t have to be a computer genius to enter these codes, while you just have to add the numbers corresponding to the category you want in the URL: https://www.netflix.com/browse/genre/.

For example, if we feel like listening to Scandinavian content (code 9292), we write: https://www.netflix.com/browse/genre/9292.

You will understand that these codes only apply to the web version of Netflix and therefore cannot be used on the mobile application or on our Smart TV.

It is clear that everything is working, You must first be a Netflix subscriber Since it is necessary to connect to our account so that we can perform a search.

Netflix Category Code List

Below is a non-exhaustive list of some of the categories from the Netflix catalog. However, the full list can be found on this website.

Action & adventure: 1365

Armed action: 2125

Action Comedy: 43040

Spy work: 10702

Police work: 9584

Sci-Fi & Action Fantasy: 1568

Action Thriller: 43048

Animation: 7424

Animation movement: 2653

Dramatic Animation: 452

Animated film for adults: 11881

Animated films with animals: 5507

Cool animation: 11146

Animated Feature Film: 3063

Horror action: 10695

Sci-Fi Animation: 2729

Adventure: 7442

Dramatic bios: 3179

Comedy: 6548

Animated comics: 9302

satirical comedy: 10256

Horror Comedy: 89585

Drama: 869

Musical works: 13335

Political Comedy: 2700

Sports Comedy: 5286

Romantic Comedies: 5475

Documentaries: 6839

Biographical documentaries: 3652

Historical Documentaries: 5349

Documentaries about music and concerts: 90361

Police Documentaries: .9875

Political Documentaries: 7018

Science and Nature Documentaries: 2,595

Documentaries about society and culture: 3675

Spiritual Documentaries: 2760

Army Documentaries: 4006

Sports Documentaries: 180

Travel and Adventure Documentaries: 1159

Drama: 5763

Drama of books: 4961

Drama based on a true story: 3653

LGBT Drama: 500

Crime Drama: 6889

Political Drama: 6616

Romantic Drama: 1255

Social Drama: 3947

Army Drama: 11

Sports Drama: 7243

Celebrity Drama: 5012

Cooking and travel emissions: 72,436

Science and Nature Programs: 52780

Stand: 11559

Reality TV: 9833

Teenagers: 60951

Teen Comedies: 3519

Teen Drama: 9299

Children/family: 783

Disney: 67673

Tutorial: 10659

Romantic Must-Watch Movies: 502675

Foreign Romantic Movies: 7153

Steamy Romantic Movies: 35800

Superhero Movies: 10118

Horror: 8711

Horror movies in the abyss: 45028

Vampire Horror Movies: 75804

Werewolf horror movies: 75930

Zombie Horror Movies: 75405

Supernatural Horror Movies: 42023

Movies based on children’s books: 10056

Movies for ages 0-2: 6796

Movies for children 2-4 years old: 6218

Movies for ages 5-7: 5455

Movies for ages 8-10: 561

Movies for ages 11 to 12: 6962

Science Fiction (SF): 4734

SF and foreigners: 3327

SF and Fantasy: 1492

SF & Adventure: 6926

SF et Drama: 3916

Science Fiction & Horror: 1694

SF et excitation: 11014

Sports: 4370

Martial Arts Movies: 8985

Baseball movies: 12339

Basketball Movies: 12762

Boxing and wrestling movies: 6695

Football Movies: 12549

American Football Movies: 12,803

Independent films: 7077

Asian Action Movies: 77232

German films: 58886

Latin American films: 1613

African Movies: 3761

English films: 10,757

Australian films: 5230

Belgian films: 262

Chinese movies: 3960

Korean movies: 5685

Spanish Movies: 58,741

Eastern European films: 5254

French Movies: 58807

Greek Movies: 61115

Hindi Movies: 10463

Irish Movies: 58750

Italian films: 8221

Japanese Movies: 10,398

Dutch films: 10606

New Zealand Movies: .63,782

Russian movies: 11567

Scandinavian films: 9292

English Series: 52117

Action and adventure series: 10673

Animated series: 11177

Comedy Series: 10375

Drama Series: 11714

Horror lines: 83059

Plot series: 4366

Military Series: 25804

TV Crime Shows: 26146

Science fiction and fantasy series: 1372

Spy Thriller: 9147

Police Thrillers: 10.499

Political Thrillers: 10,504

Psychological arousal: 5505

Thrillers surnatures: 11140

