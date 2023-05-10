Things to do in Banff this weekend with family and kids: Unique things

Nestled within the breathtaking Canadian Rockies, Banff is a picturesque mountain town that offers an abundance of activities and attractions for visitors. Whether you’re a nature enthusiast, adrenaline junkie, or simply seeking relaxation, there’s something for everyone in this enchanting destination. In this article, we’ll dive into a comprehensive list of things to do in Banff this weekend with family and kids, ensuring you make the most of your time in this spectacular part of the world.

Things to do in Banff this weekend with family and kids

Explore Banff National Park

Banff National Park, Canada’s first national park and a UNESCO World Heritage site, boasts awe-inspiring mountain landscapes, pristine turquoise lakes, and an array of wildlife. The park offers a vast network of hiking trails, ranging from leisurely walks to challenging backcountry treks. Some of the must-visit spots within Banff National Park include Lake Louise, Moraine Lake, and Johnston Canyon. Be sure to take your camera to capture the park’s unrivaled beauty.

Ride the Banff Gondola

The Banff Gondola is a must-do activity that takes you on an exhilarating ride to the summit of Sulphur Mountain. As you ascend, you’ll be treated to panoramic views of the town of Banff, the Bow Valley, and the surrounding mountain ranges. At the summit, enjoy a leisurely stroll on the Sulphur Mountain Boardwalk, dine at one of the mountain-top restaurants, or explore the interactive exhibits at the Banff Gondola Summit complex.

Relax at Banff Upper Hot Springs

Banff Upper Hot Springs, located near the base of Sulphur Mountain, is the perfect place to unwind and soothe your muscles after a day of adventure. The natural hot springs offer mineral-rich, steaming waters that are known for their therapeutic properties. Soak in the warm waters while admiring the stunning mountain vistas and feeling the stresses of everyday life melt away.

Discover Banff’s Wildlife

Banff is home to an abundance of wildlife, including bears, elk, deer, and bighorn sheep. Embark on a wildlife tour to learn about these fascinating creatures and increase your chances of spotting them in their natural habitat. Guided tours often provide expert insights and take you to the best locations for wildlife viewing. Don’t forget to bring binoculars and a camera for a closer look.

Take a Scenic Drive Along Icefields Parkway

Icefields Parkway, also known as Highway 93, is a 230-kilometer scenic drive that connects Banff to Jasper National Park. This breathtaking route takes you through the heart of the Canadian Rockies, offering jaw-dropping views of snow-capped peaks, glaciers, and pristine lakes. Along the way, there are numerous viewpoints and attractions worth stopping at, such as Peyto Lake, the Columbia Icefield, and the Athabasca Glacier.

Visit the Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity

The Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity is a world-renowned cultural institution that offers a diverse range of performances, exhibitions, and workshops. During your weekend in Banff, check out the Centre’s event schedule for concerts, film screenings, or art exhibitions that may be taking place. The Banff Centre also offers beautiful views of the Bow Valley and features several public art installations throughout the campus.

Stroll Through Banff’s Charming Downtown

Downtown Banff is a charming and lively area filled with shops, galleries, restaurants, and bars. Spend an afternoon strolling along Banff Avenue, exploring the unique boutiques, sampling delicious local cuisine, and sipping on a warm beverage in one of the town’s cozy cafes. The picturesque streets of downtown Banff are the perfect backdrop for a leisurely walk or a bit of window shopping.

Experience the Thrill of Whitewater Rafting

For adrenaline seekers, a weekend in Banff wouldn’t be complete without a thrilling whitewater rafting adventure. Several companies offer guided rafting trips on the Kicking Horse River, ranging from gentle, family-friendly excursions to intense, adrenaline-pumping experiences. This exhilarating activity allows you to explore the region’s rugged beauty while navigating the river’s challenging rapids.

Take a Lake Cruise on Lake Minnewanka

Lake Minnewanka, the largest lake in Banff National Park, offers visitors the opportunity to embark on a scenic boat cruise. This relaxing experience allows you to learn about the area’s history, geology, and wildlife while taking in the stunning views of the surrounding mountains and crystal-clear waters. Keep an eye out for wildlife sightings, such as elk, bighorn sheep, and even bears along the shoreline.

Explore Banff’s History at the Whyte Museum of the Canadian Rockies

The Whyte Museum of the Canadian Rockies is a cultural institution dedicated to preserving and showcasing the art, history, and culture of the Canadian Rockies. During your weekend visit, take some time to explore the museum’s exhibits, which include historical photographs, artwork, and artifacts that provide insight into the region’s rich heritage. The museum also features temporary exhibitions and offers various programs and events throughout the year.

Embark on a Horseback Riding Adventure

Experience the beauty of Banff’s wilderness from a unique perspective by embarking on a guided horseback riding tour. Several companies offer trail rides through the Canadian Rockies, suitable for beginners and experienced riders alike. This relaxing and enjoyable activity allows you to immerse yourself in nature while exploring the region’s spectacular landscapes at a leisurely pace.

Go for a Bike Ride on Banff’s Scenic Trails

Banff boasts an extensive network of biking trails that cater to riders of all skill levels. Rent a bike from one of the local outfitters and hit the trails, exploring the picturesque landscapes and stunning views of the Canadian Rockies. Popular routes include the Banff Legacy Trail, Tunnel Mountain Trails, and the Bow River Loop.

Conclusion

Whether you have a full weekend or just a day or two to spare, Banff offers a wide range of activities and attractions to ensure an unforgettable experience. From immersing yourself in the natural beauty of Banff National Park to exploring the town’s rich cultural scene, there’s something for everyone in this picturesque mountain destination. With so much to see and do, a weekend in Banff will undoubtedly leave you longing for your next visit.