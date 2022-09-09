Alzheimer’s disease: strawberries protect the brain

Posted on Sep 9, 2022, 6:02 AM

Eating strawberries protects us from Alzheimer’s disease? That’s what researchers at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago recommend. They followed at regular intervals for two decades 450 people who were not genetically susceptible to this disease: diet, episodic memory, action and semantic tests, visuospatial ability, speed of perception … and their postmortem analysis of their brain. They discovered that a higher intake of pelargonidine, an antioxidant compound very found in strawberries and red fruits, correlated with decreased presence of a marker (tau proteins) in the brain associated with a characteristic of neurodegeneration.Alzheimer’s Disease JournalJuly 2022). However, the researchers note, cautiously, that their work, the observation, does not prove a cause-and-effect relationship. However, strawberries did not harm anyone, except for people with allergies.