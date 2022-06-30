This summer, science advances … a shovel in hand

Soil richness is not measured in oil or diamonds alone. A team of scientists from Inserm and the University of Paris was launched participatory science project To search for bacteria in the ground under our feet. “ Almost 80% of the antibiotics used today come from soil bacteria, Figure Vincent Lebes, co-chair and researcher at Inserm. However, the search for new antibiotics has ceased since the 1970s, and existing molecules are becoming less and less effective.

1 million deaths due to antibiotic resistance in 2019 Over time and evolution, pathogens become resistant to treatment. A study published last January in the medical journal scalpel It is estimated that 1.2 million deaths worldwide in 2019 were due to this antibiotic resistance. Given the time needed to develop new molecules, we must start the task now. “Bacteria produce chemical defenses to protect themselves from other bacteria, the researcher describes. It is these chemical molecules that we adapt to create new antibiotics.” Examples include erythromycin, which is given to people with angina or bronchitis, or tetracycline, used in human medicine but also in animal health. Discovering new bacteria makes it possible to find new potential molecules, and thus new antibiotics.