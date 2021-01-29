Thousands of Republicans are leaving the ship

Donald Trump’s departure from Maralago is very recent, and if it is too early to gauge the repercussions of his presidency for the Republican Party, some indications are pointing here and there.

Earlier this week, there were reports in a handful of US publications of a relatively large number of defections among party members.

Due to the anger over the attack on the Capitol and the position of the leaders of the political formation in the face of the president’s statements, tens of thousands of members prefer to leave.

This wave is unprecedented and The Hill has determined that it can only be the tip of the iceberg. Historically, it is not unusual for voters to switch parties or prefer no formal affiliation between two elections, but the losses are significant.

Hear Loïc Tassé’s column in Benot Dutrizac’s microphone on QUB Radio:

Despite this bleak picture, there are some positive observations. Voters who leave the Republican Party do not necessarily transfer to the Democratic Party.

While it is true that we are losing organs, employment makes it possible to absorb a portion of this deficit. So we can hope to close the gap with the 2022 mid-term elections.

I have read or heard it many times already; The Republican formation is divided between the traditional conservative faction and supporters of Donald Trump. If party leaders and their strategy notice the conservatives’ frustration, they are still waiting to see the number and influence of the president’s supporters, who will develop within the formation within a few months.

Trump is still influential

As their leaders and strategists watched and waited, many of the Republicans elected to Congress had already chosen their camp. 45 senators opposed holding the Donald Trump impeachment trial. Many elected officials are already willing to pass the sponge despite the seriousness of the charges.

To this Senate solidarity, we must add the Republican elected representatives in the House of Representatives who are putting great pressure on their ten colleagues who departed from the party line by voting for impeachment.

Then there is the case of California Republican Rep. Kevin McCarthy. The latter is ambitious and the leader of its formation in the House of Representatives. He has his eyes set on the broadcaster job if his forces can get the majority in 2022.

McCarthy was critical of his boss after the attack on the Capitol, pointing fingers at him as responsible. Not only did he quickly swallow his words, but he also met Donald Trump in Maralago on Thursday to scold him severely and to seek forgiveness from the “Godfather”.

Many of us have questioned whether the attack on Capitol Hill did not ring the death knell for Donald Trump, Canon and the far right. If the Republican Party appeared to have a window to distance itself from the influence of its more extreme elements, it appeared to be shutting down quickly. Donald Trump’s grip is still very real.