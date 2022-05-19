Three new characters announced, alpha content determined

While we were already aware of the programAlpha closed from multiverse May 19 to 27Warner Bros Games reveals more about the list. cast this”Super Smash Bros. Millie Like ‘Cartoon sauce appeals to franchisees like DC, Looney Tunes, Game of Thrones, or Adventure Times. To the already known 13, add like this 3 new characters Which can be discovered with a trailer in the form of a circular cut scene: Taz, Tasmanian Devil, Iron Giant and Velma from Scooby Doo.

This brings the number of fighters to 16 for now, but this list will be updated regularly. In addition to these recent additions, here are the details of those previously revealed:

If the game includes ‘training’, and ‘everyone for themselves’ modes that can be played in 4, 1v1, and 2v2, then the latter is the one honored in the trailer. The heroes also appear in somewhat comical situations. We see, for example, Taz sending his enemies dancing with his Hurricane and teaming up with Harley Quinn he admired, or Arya Stark riding a rocket with Bugs Bunny.

Warner Bros. also owns Clarify closed alpha content. You will find the characters and game modes mentioned above. Available maps will include Batcave and Shack (Adventure timeand the haunted houseScooby Doo). Then comes an open beta in July pending release in 2022.

Finally, we must remember that the game is free multiverse It will be available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox X | S and PC. It will also be cross-platform once it is released.