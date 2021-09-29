WhatsApp will stop working on Android phones and iPhone – Marseille News

WhatsApp will stop working on Android phones and iPhone | Pixabay

Before you run out of access to WhatsApp, this time we will tell you which mobile devices will stop working, both in the operating system Android as in it Iphone, it is better to make a note.

Everything seems to indicate that the upcoming update of WhatsApp will make some mobile phones with older versions of the operating system obsolete, as it usually happens periodically as new mobile chat functionality is introduced.

In this way, computers with older versions of Android and iOS will not be supported and will not be able to use Facebook’s mobile messaging service.

This is how phones running Android 4.04 or iPhone with iOS 9 and earlier will become outdated and won’t be able to use WhatsApp.

This is why a company Users are recommended to use an Android device compatible with version 4.1 or later.

For its part, the recommendation for iPhone users is that the operating system should be iOS 10 or later.

From November 1, 2021, WhatsApp will no longer be compatible with phones with previous versions of Android 4.0.4 Ice Cream Sandwich. Please switch to a compatible device or save your chat history beforehand,” the company said in its Help and Support section.

It should be noted that this is due to the security measures that WhatsApp implements in every update of the mobile instant messaging app.

For this reason, Apple users who will be able to use Chat must verify that they have at least iOS 10, the operating system found on iPhone 5 phones today.

While in the case of Android phones, users must verify that they have at least version 4.1 of Android, known at the time as Jelly Bean in 2012.

