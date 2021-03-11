Social platforms, whatever they are, have a certain obligation to protect their users. This includes taking action against harassment. Today, TikTok is expanding its arsenal.

A social platform, no matter what, cannot exist today and has millions of users without a certain number of features aimed at protecting their users. These platforms are by no means an outlaw zone and measures must be taken against deviant behavior and particularly harassment. Tik Tok Launches today New Jobs Meaning.

TikTok introduces new anti-harassment features

Social media apps like TikTok were originally created to be entertaining, as users are able to post videos of themselves singing and dancing to a song. However, some use the app to have discussions on various topics, to respond to others who might have challenged them, etc.

Including pre-publication confirmation system

In an effort to prevent potential harassment issues that may arise through the app, TikTok has decided to roll out new anti-harassment features. Some of these features may sound familiar to you. Someone will ask users if they are sure they want their posts to be published if they accidentally contain months that could be considered offensive and override recommendations made to the TikTok community.

If you are wondering why this might sound familiar to you, it is precisely this by this feature introduced by Twitter There is little. TikTok is also launching new comment filters. Users will be able to choose from several levels of filtering, whether it’s filtering offensive terms generally or entering specific keywords.

According to a TikTok press release, “Creating a safe and caring app that enables creative expression for our community is our priority. We will continue to enhance our protections for users, design tools that give users more control to shape their experience, and of course we are listening to feedback from our community and our experts.”