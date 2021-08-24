TikTok to launch contact option on its platform

Tuesday’s announcement is an extension of the partnership launched in October 2020 with Shopify, a Canadian platform that allows brands to build their businesses online. Initially, the deal allowed people using Shopify to advertise on TikTok.

Businesses will now be able to set up a small shop on TikTok and also include direct links to products in videos posted on the platform.

Reality star Kylie Jenner, who has built a multi-million dollar cosmetics brand, will be among the first to use the new services, according to a statement Tuesday from Shopify.

New opportunities for monetization

TikTok benefits from a unique position between content and commerce , commented Blake Chandley, Head of TikTok Business, quoted in the statement.

These new possibilities make it easier for businesses of all sizes to create engaging content that leads to consumption right at the point of purchase online. Quote from:Blake Chandley

TikTok, a subsidiary of Chinese group ByteDance, has been slow to monetize its content, despite the rapid growth in its two-year registrations.

Most social networks seek to transform their popularity and the participation of their users in commercial transactions, thus enhancing their viability through advertisements.

Instagram and Snapchat already offer functionality that allows you to make purchases directly from their app.