Tim Cook remembers Steve Jobs on his 66th birthday

Apple CEO, Tim Cook, tweeted in memory of company founder Steve Jobs. Today will be Steve’s 66th birthday …

Cook said the legacy of his friend and former boss is still very evident in Apple today.

Celebrate Steve on his 66th birthday. Especially in the year that it separated us so much, technology brought us together in unlimited ways. It’s a testament to Steve’s life and legacy, which he continues to inspire every day.

Cook often said he remembers Steve every day, and tweets every year on the company’s founding anniversary.

In 2019, Cook tweeted a simple quote from Steve:

Our most valuable resource is time.

In 2020, the quote was from poet and human rights activist Maya Angelou.

“A great soul never dies. It brings us together again and again. – Maya Angelou. You are always with us, Steve, your memory connects us and inspires us every day,

Since Jobs died of pancreatic cancer in October 2011, Cook has spoken regularly of his legacy. Last year, Cook gave the keynote speech at Stanford University and spoke about it when he learned Jobs was ill for the first time:

This brings me to my last tip. Fourteen years ago, Steve stood on this stage and said to your ancestors, “Your time is limited, so don’t waste it living someone else’s life.” Here’s the corollary: Your mentors may leave you ready, but they cannot leave you ready. When Steve got sick, I programmed my brain to think it would be better. Not only did I think it would hold up, but I was deeply convinced that it would still guide Apple long after I left.

Apple also hosts its “Remembering Steve” website where people share their memories of Jobs:

Over a million people from all over the world shared their memories, thoughts, and feelings about Steve. The one thing they all have in common – from personal friends to co-workers to owners of Apple products – is how influenced by his passion and creativity. You can check out some of these posts below.

