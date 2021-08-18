Tinder offers identity verification to fight fake profiles

Dating app Tinder will adopt a new procedure to combat fake account creation and phishing, the process by which a fraudster creates a fake identity in order to maintain a romantic relationship at a distance and extract money for his victims. Users will be able to request verification of their identity, in order to ensure that their accounts are correct. Tinder said the verification would take place on a voluntary basis.

The latter had already tested account verification in Japan in 2019, and will roll out the service globally in the coming months. A company spokesperson said: “We know that one of the most valuable things Tinder can do to make members feel safe is to give them more confidence in the authenticity of ‘matches’ and more control over who they interact with.”

According to Sky News, the accounts will be monitored by employees and computers. The algorithms will check photos of users, who can also be invited to take selfies in real time. Sky News explained that once the account is verified, it will receive a blue badge.

“We hope that all of our members around the world will see the benefits of interacting with people who have gone through the authentication process,” Tinder added. “And we’re looking forward to the day most people on Tinder have verified accounts.”