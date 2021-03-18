TOKYO 2020: Fresh resignation amid Olympic Games scandal

He was particularly responsible for the opening and closing ceremonies.

A Japanese weekly revealed, Wednesday, that Sasaki suggested last year that popular host Naomi Watanabe be dressed as a pig at the Olympic opening ceremony. In a statement, Mr. Sasaki said to himself Deeply sorry For this A serious insult Towards the plump young woman.

In February, the Tokyo Games president resigned for making sexist comments, too.

In March 2020, before the Olympics was postponed to this year due to the pandemic, Mr. Sasaki suggested to his colleagues on a messaging app to bring Naomi Watanabe from the sky during the opening ceremony while dressed in a pink costume with pig ears.

His idea, which was immediately rejected, was to play with English words the Olympics And the Olympics (“pig“Means pork).

It would have been a serious insult to Mrs. Watanabe […]. I’m sorry from the bottom of my heart, I’m so sorry Sasaki said in a statement.

He said that on Wednesday evening he had spoken to the new chairperson of the Olympic Organizing Committee, Sekou Hashimoto, and had informed her of his intention to leave his post.

Tokyo 2020 announced a press conference on Thursday on the topic.