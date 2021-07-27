Tokyo Games: Annie Gougia’s mission accomplished

Although she did not even participate in the Tokyo Olympics, Montrealer Annie Guglia said she was satisfied with her exit on Monday for the Olympics. Street Skateboarding, which she completed at the age of 19NS Ring.

Guglia failed to qualify for the Games earlier in June, but two cases of COVID-19 and an infection from another competitor opened the door for her.

I never thought I would be in the Olympics, especially not after only 36 hours. I think if I had been ready, with everything I needed, I would have taken more risks. Under the circumstances, I gave all I can. I’m really happy. I hope he put in a good show!”

“Bravonnieguglia for your determination! For her part, she paid tribute to the Minister Responsible for the Status of Women and the former elite athlete, Isabelle Charest, on her Twitter account.

Since events followed quickly for the 30-year-old, it took a while for the dust to settle and for her to fully realize what was going on. She realized this when she found herself alone in her room.

“Because of the jet lag, I woke up at 2 in the morning and cried for an hour because it was my first time on my own. I finally realized I was here and why I was here. Honestly I was crying and laughing in front of the rings at Athletes Village. It’s the most time of my life.”

Smallest podium

Thirteen-year-old Japanese concrete Momiji Nishiya triumphed in this skating who was making his first Olympic appearance. Integrated for aesthetics, it has also kept all its promises with the latest podium finish in gaming history.

With Brazilian Rayssa Leal (13), second, and Japan’s Funa Nakayama (16), third, this podium holds the absolute record for youth at the Games (14 years and 191 days of average age), according to the International Olympic Committee (IOC). .

– Agence France-Presse

