Britney Spears demands that her guardianship be withdrawn from her father

(Los Angeles) Britney Spears has begun legal proceedings to remove her father’s controversial guardianship that gives him control of his finances and replace him with an independent accountant, according to legal documents filed Monday.

Matthew Rosengart, who recently defended the singer, confirmed a week ago that he would take “aggressive and quick” steps to fire Jamie Spears, after moving testimony from his daughter in a Los Angeles court.

Britney Spears was crying and begging the court to end the “arbitrary guardianship” and confirmed her desire “to conduct an investigation against his father.”

At the Los Angeles court website on Monday, there was a petition to appoint California accountant Jason Rubin to handle the pop star’s finances.

According to US media, a separate request, which has not been made public, demands the withdrawal of Jimmy Spears from his control of assets estimated at $60 million.

In this document, Matthew Rosengart argues according to The New York Times That if, as a judge recently ruled, “Mr.I Spears has the ability to choose who represents her, and she also has the ability to set that date.”

Photo by Valerie McConne, AFP Britney Spears’ new attorney Matthew Rosengart

Fans of the singer have long claimed Jimmy Spears’ split, at the origin of a campaign in his favor under the slogan #FreeBritney (“#FreeBritney”).

Britney Spears, 39, was placed under guardianship in 2008 after her descent into hell.

“Why doesn’t Mr. Spears retire?” Britney’s new lawyer told AFP after the July 14 hearing. “He has nothing left to do in this guardianship.”

But her father’s lawyer said the latter would not voluntarily step down, “because he has been present 24/7 for the past 13 years” for his daughter.

Judge Brenda Penny rejected a previous request to impeach Jimmy Spears last year.

A new hearing to consider the new petitions is scheduled for December 13, which the singer can attend in person.