Tokyo Games: Better Harvest than Rio for Canada

Watching herself pass the bronze medal around her neck Friday night (Quebec time) at the end of the 500-plus two-seater canoe event, Quebec Lawrence Vincent Lapointe and partner Katie Vincent won the 23rd Canadian magic at the Tokyo Games, overtaking the 22nd obtained in Rio , in 2016.

It is also the second-highest Canadian medal total at a single Summer Olympics.

Of these 23 medals, six are gold, and 11 are bronze. This is only the fifth time in history that a maple leaf has crossed the twenty-medal mark at the Summer Games. In addition to Rio and Tokyo, Canada did so in Beijing (20), in 2008, in Atlanta (22), in 1996, and in Los Angeles (44), in 1984.

However, it should be noted that the countries of the Eastern Bloc, including the Soviet Union, were not present at the competitions held in Los Angeles.

When it comes to harvesting gold medals, Canada has also made its mark at the Summer Games in Los Angeles with a score of 10. It will be very difficult to break that record in Tokyo. In 2016, in Rio, the Canadian delegation was limited to four gold medals.

Earlier on Friday morning (Quebec time), sprinter Muhammad Ahmad gave Maple Leaf his 20th medal in Japan. The Ontarians did it by taking the silver in the 5,000m. A few hours after this harvest, Andre de Grasse and his teammates in the 4x100m relay allowed Canada to take a bronze medal.

Then, the Canadian women’s soccer squad covered itself with the gold medal for the first time in its history by defeating Sweden in the Grand Final. This medal matched what the country’s athletes had collected in Brazil five years earlier.