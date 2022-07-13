Tomorrow is expected to raise the key interest rate since 1998?

The Bank of Canada may raise its key interest rate by 75 basis points on Wednesday, its largest increase since 1998.

This increase will be seen in many common customization areas.

“We put out purchases from our mortgage in an effort to save,” says a passerby.

In addition to mortgage rates, credit cards, auto loans, and student loans will feel the effects of this principal rate increase.

This increase will directly affect the amounts to be repaid under the housing loans. “It will be a variance in the level of mortgage payments between $26 and $39 per $100,000 tranche of the mortgage according to the announced increase,” the mortgage manager posted on Ratehub.ca. It is also “advisable to plan two or three increases in the future and not rely on current increases.”

Credit card holders will also have to pay off a larger balance. The minimum payment will be increased from 3% to 3.5% by August 1.

We are not opposed to increasing the minimum repayment to complete the payment of his debts. If you only make the minimum repayment, you have 123 years and 8 months to compensate,” adds a spokeswoman for the Cooperative for Family Economics, Francine Hamel.

The debt ratio was not very high in Canada. It reached 186% at the end of 2021, which is a worrying trend. The Bank of Canada expects more increases before the end of 2022, but some experts predict that the end of the increases may come quickly.