Tony D’Angelo on concessions, to be bought soon?

The New York Rangers put defender Tony D’Angelo’s name on hold in a bid to buy his contract on Friday.

The 25-year-old full-back played his last game for the Blues in January. He was stopped by the team and his name entered into the waivers after an argument with goalkeeper Alexander Georgiev. At the time, former Rangers general manager Jeff Gorton said DeAngelo played his last game in the club’s uniform.

It appears that the American skater later rejected Team New York’s offer to terminate his contract, opting instead for the takeover option. There was one campaign left on a two-year deal totaling $9.6 million that DeAngelo initialed in October 2020.

The defender will become a free agent without compensation on July 28. As reported by TSN last April, the Montreal Canadiens were going to try to acquire the Rangers.

In 206 NHL games, the Arizona Coyotes rider hit the target 24 times and made 82 assists for 106 points. DeAngelo was a first-round pick (19) in the 2014 draft.

Additionally, the San Jose Sharks center registered Lean Bergmann’s name in waivers to redeem his deal.

The 22-year-old had a three-year contract worth less than $1 million a year that was due to expire after Bettman’s upcoming tour season.