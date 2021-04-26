Too bad news in Winnipeg

Winnipeg Jets coach Paul Morris said on Monday that the Winnipeg Jets striker will miss the rest of the regular season due to an upper body injury.

However, the latter stated that he was confident of seeing the player in question in time for the qualifiers to start.

After he scored his only goal in a 4–1 loss to Toronto Maple Leaves on Saturday, the Ehlers were unable to finish the match due to contact with Jake Muzzin’s defender.

For Gates, who finished second in the Northern Division before facing the Edmonton Oilers in the evening, this was a major loss as the winger scored 21 goals and 25 assists against 46 points in 47 games this year.

Season ended for Noah Hanifin?

Due to a shoulder injury, Calgary Flames defender Noah Hanifin may miss the remainder of the season.

This is what TSN posted on Monday. Haneefin was injured while fighting with Montreal Canadiens striker Corey Perry in the first period of Saturday’s match. He left the game and did not return to play after that.

The 24-year-old full-back did not take part in coaching his squad on Sunday. However, The Flames did not give details of the player’s health condition.

Hanifin has scored four goals and 15 points in 47 games this season. It was used at a rate of 20:01 per game.

The Flames and Canadiens face each other for the third time in four days on Monday Night in Alberta.