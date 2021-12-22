Travel-themed ice hotel

Despite the reopening of the borders, travel is no longer as available as it used to be and we want to give the people of Quebec a sure surprise. This is explained by Sylvain Luzon, President and COO of Groupe Calypso Valcartier

For the sixth year in a row, the Ice Hotel has been created in Village Vacance Valcartier. Photo: Courtesy of: Hôtel de Glace

Although it rains occasionally in December, preparations are well underway for the construction of the Ice Hotel in Village Vacances Valcartier. About 75 percent of the buildings in this 3,250 square meter hotel are erected today.

We are in the process of completing the large spaces, ie the bar area. We happen to have three bars […]. We finish the hall, then we work on the construction of the church. In concert with all this, there are sequences that are being built at the same time , confirms webmaster Hugues Painchaud.

Famous themed bars can be visited for the pleasure of the eyes, but alcoholic beverages will not be served there until further notice, in accordance with current health standards.

Among the novelties this year, visitors will be able to enjoy a balcony that offers a view of the Jacques-Cartier River, a cozy spot in a round wooden décor, we’re told.

for the family

Once again this winter, families will have access to the Fun Zone where a large ice slide will take center stage.

The Ice Hotel has adapted its accommodation offer since the start of the pandemic.

Due to the circumstances of recent years, we have reduced the number of rooms, but we reserve many suites. We have nearly twenty suites. So there is everything to discover novelties in sculptures and then in entertainment. , defines Hugues Painchaud enthusiastically.

The Ice Hotel team hopes to welcome its first visitors as soon as possible, during the holiday season. The overnight stay will start on January 2nd.