Trinity Trigger will be released in the West next year

Furyu will launch his own JRPG Trinity trigger In the West in 2023. The game will launch in Japan on September 15, 2022. XSEED Games and Marvelous Europe will take over the publishing tasks in North America and Europe respectively.

XSEED also included a trailer in their September 1, 2022 press release. Check it out below.

Developed as a throwback to the popular JRPG games of the ’90s and early 2000s, Trinity trigger It takes place on the fictional continent of Tritania. In the distant past, the gods of Order and Chaos clashed for dominance in an epic struggle that nearly destroyed the human world. Punished by the disaster caused by their close combat, the gods withdrew from the front lines, leaving their massive ‘Arma’ weapons planted in the ground. Rather than risk destroying everything again in their struggle, the gods resorted to indirect conflict, choosing “divine warriors” as agents to represent their side and fight on their behalf. Cyan Elreius, a man who wants a quiet and normal life, discovers that he has been chosen to become a Chaos Warrior. Rather than meet the cruel fate facing the God Warriors, he embarks on a journey with his companions, Elise and Zantis, to challenge the gods and save the world from their struggle.

Trinity trigger It works as an isometric game with real time combat. Its systems include small creatures called “Triggers” that can transform into weapons and change characters’ abilities. Designs for various triggers were provided by Atsuko Nishida, Megumi Mizutani, and Tomohiro Kitakaze, who also contributed designs to Pokemon series. The game also supports three-player co-op, allowing other players to control Elise and Zantis.

Trinity trigger Coming to Nintendo Switch, PS4, and PS5 in Japan on September 15, 2022. It will be released in North America and Europe in early 2023.