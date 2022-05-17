Trois-Rivières acquires Ursuline Abbey

After three years of discussions, the city of Trois-Rivieres finally agreed to take charge of Ursuline Abbey. Worshipers had donated it in 2019, but the deal is far from over. This will be done on May 25th.

Both parties will go before a notary to formalize the acquisition. A highlighting ceremony will follow Exceptional contribution from Ursulines .

The city has not defined the future profession of the building, but is committed to applying the principles of respecting the values ​​of Ursuline’s religious establishment and its two primary missions, health and education.

For example, the Ursuline Museum and Archives will continue its activities and the Collège Marie-de-l’Incarnation will continue to occupy certain spaces, as long as it maintains its educational mission. we explain.

The city estimates maintenance costs at $400,000 per year.

In 2021, the consultation made it possible to identify the monastery as the most representative heritage asset of the city by the population. Its acquisition was one of the main directions of the municipality’s heritage policy.

The building was designated a heritage site by the Ministry of Culture and Communications in 2017.